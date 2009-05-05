Zuzanna Krzatla

Name: Zuzanna Krzatala

Agency: Supreme

Hometown: Szczecian where I was born, now NY

New York City Neighborhood: Financial District… Ghost town…

Most Incredible Model Moment: At the end of the fashion week, when you’re few pounds less, hairless from all the pulling on it backstage, energy less and you’re still satisfied. 🙂

Favorite Model/Designer Icon: Natalia Vodianova/YSL

Describe your uniform: I never go for casual or for what’s comfortable, I’m a perfect example of a fashion victim. Breezy girl stuck in the 70s with a rock and roll twist, boots, biker jackets, lots of colour and floral prints. Love vintage designer stuff. London style.

Photo Credit: Joey D’Arco