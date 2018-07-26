Zuvaa Marketplace Is Your New Favorite Online Boutique

My boyfriend and I watch a lot of Shark Tank. (Don’t judge—we’re both entrepreneurial at heart.) The show is usually filled with clever gimmicks, awkward pitches and start-up ventures gone wrong, but an episode from earlier this year (that we only recently got around to watching) highlighted a business that, frankly, I’m now obsessed with.

When Kelechi Anyadiegwu came forward to make her pitch, she stood alongside three impeccably dressed women—clad head-to-toe in bold prints, punchy colors and interesting silhouettes. Anyadiegwu asked the “sharks” to invest in Zuvaa Marketplace, an online clothing boutique that sells artisan clothing and jewelry.

Anyadiegwu walked away from the pitch without an offer, but she’d certainly caught my eye. Before the episode even ended, I was already on the Zuvaa Marketplace site, browsing the myriad unique fashion finds available there and adding some of my favorites to my wishlist.

Of course, Zuvaa Marketplace’s appeal doesn’t lie exclusively in how stylish or interesting its products are; what’s even more compelling is the fact that you can shop directly from artisans—real women who specialize in creating African-inspired clothing. Supporting independent artists is incredibly important, and Zuvaa Marketplace offers shoppers a way to do exactly that.

Below, you’ll find 23 stunning pieces you can shop on Zuvaa Marketplace right now. Who knew Shark Tank would tip us off to one of the most interesting online clothing boutiques around?