Shoppers Are Going Wild Over This Unique Utensil Rest That Keeps Splatter Off the Countertop—and It’s Just $7 RN

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re anything like me, you love the joy cooking brings but despise the aftermath—especially if it’s a multi-step recipe. Before you know it (or rather, can get to taste your masterpiece), several spoons, spatulas and knives have created food splashes across your countertop that’ll require more than just a paper towel to amend. Luckily, affordable kitchen hacks, such as the Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest, offer a simple solution to that problem.

While a utensil rest may not sound like the most sexy kitchen essential, it will save you minutes of clean up time by keeping drips and splashes contained. Its four utensil spots minimize the amount of space you’ll take up on your surface area while keeping all your utensils from touching. Since it’s made from food-grade silicone, it won’t ever slip around on your countertop, and can easily be thrown into the dishwasher once you’re done with use. You won’t have to worry about keeping the utensil rest away from the stove, either, since it was designed to be heat-resistant.

According to the over 24,000 five-star ratings, you’ll likely wonder how you ever existed without one. Reviewers have raved about how the utensil rest is “great for cooking big meals,” while others have said it works wonders when grilling.

RELATED: This $9 TikTok-Viral Hack Creates So Much Space in The Refrigerator, Shoppers Are Buying More

“It keeps the granite countertop much cleaner because other family members are no longer plopping their utensils down and then not wiping their mess after themselves, so no more greasy camouflaged surprises on the countertops for me,” commented one shopper.

“Favorite feature is the lip that surrounds the drip area,” said a second. “I was making risotto and I placed the spatula on its side and it dripped a sizable amount. Luckily the lip caught it all, meaning clean counter.”

Don’t miss your chance to snag the Zulay Kitchen Silicone Utensil Rest while it’s down to just $7 on Amazon. It’s available in a wide range of colors to fit your kitchen aesthetic.