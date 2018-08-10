The 15 Zucchini Recipes that Are Taking Over Pinterest

Sayonara, spaghetti squash. Now, we’re all about zucchini. Zucchini scones, zucchini boats, zucchini skins, zucchini pasta—the zucchini recipes are seemingly endless, especially on Pinterest. And for good reason: We’re currently smack dab in peak zucchini-growing season, which takes place from June through late August.

According to Google Trends, searches for zucchini recipes have been on the rise since May. More specifically, people have been searching for keto zucchini recipes (up 350 percent), zucchini spirals recipes (also up 350 percent), chocolate zucchini bread recipes (up 200 percent), zucchini pancake recipes (up 120 percent) and zucchini fritters recipes (up 110 percent).

So we had to take a quick trip to Pinterest to find out: What are the most popular zucchini recipes everyone’s sharing, pinning and making? From chocolate chip zucchini cookies to fully loaded enchilada zucchini skins and meat-stuffed zucchini cups and boats, here are the top 15 recipes you’ve gotta try.

