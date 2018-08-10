The 15 Zucchini Recipes that Are Taking Over Pinterest

Sayonara, spaghetti squash. Now, we’re all about zucchini. Zucchini scones, zucchini boats, zucchini skins, zucchini pasta—the zucchini recipes are seemingly endless, especially on Pinterest. And for good reason: We’re currently smack dab in peak zucchini-growing season, which takes place from June through late August.
According to Google Trends, searches for zucchini recipes have been on the rise since May. More specifically, people have been searching for keto zucchini recipes (up 350 percent), zucchini spirals recipes (also up 350 percent), chocolate zucchini bread recipes (up 200 percent), zucchini pancake recipes (up 120 percent) and zucchini fritters recipes (up 110 percent).
So we had to take a quick trip to Pinterest to find out: What are the most popular zucchini recipes everyone’s sharing, pinning and making? From chocolate chip zucchini cookies to fully loaded enchilada zucchini skins and meat-stuffed zucchini cups and boats, here are the top 15 recipes you’ve gotta try.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Beef-Stuffed Zucchini Boats
On nights when your pizza or lasagna craving is at an all-time high, make these beef-stuffed and cheddar cheese-topped zucchini boats instead.
Photo:
Gimme Delicious.
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks
Who knew healthy cheesy breadsticks even existed? These gluten-free zucchini breadsticks are low-carb, gluten-free and only take about 30 minutes to make.
Photo:
Smile Sandwich.
Grilled Lemon-Garlic Zucchini
Fire up your grill or prep your grill pan. Tossed in a lemon-butter-garlic sauce, these zucchini rounds take just 10 minutes to cook.
Photo:
Damn Delicious.
Baked Cheesy Zucchini Bites
Love the idea of fried zucchini fritters but don't want all the calories? These baked cheesy zucchini bites are a healthier alternative.
Photo:
Mel's Kitchen Cafe.
Zucchini Noodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto
This healthy dish—zucchini noodles with a creamy avocado pasta pesto—takes less than 20 minutes to make.
Photo:
Eat Yourself Skinny.
Zucchini Parmesan Crisps
Chungah from Damn Delicious sure knows her way around zucchini. For this recipe, she's turned zucchini into an addicting, healthy snack in the form of Parmesan crisps.
Photo:
Damn Delicious.
Baked Zucchini Fries
Cut zucchini into wedges, drizzle olive oil, top with Parmesan and other seasonings, bake and—voilà—you've got yourself a bowlful of zucchini fries.
Photo:
I Heart Naptime.
Zucchini Garlic Bites
These little flavor bombs are packed with zucchini, garlic, Parmesan cheese and herbs.
Photo:
Grow A Good Life.
Zucchini Tortillas
Photo:
Sweet As Home.
Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Skins
Ditch the potato skins for zucchini skins, which are far lower in carbs. This particular recipe from Mostly Homemade Mom is loaded with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and green onion with a side of sour cream.
Photo:
Mostly Homemade Mom.
Fully Loaded Enchilada Zucchini Skins
Photo:
The Girl On Bloor.
Zucchini Fritters With Dill Tzatziki
Garden & Table puts a Mediterranean twist on zucchini fritters. And if you've never made tzatziki before, this is a good recipe to start with.
Photo:
Garden & Table.
Low-Carb Easy Cheesy Zucchini Bake
Kids will eat up this veggie-packed dish, packed with zucchinis, yellow squash, green onions and plenty of cheese and herbs.
Photo:
Kalyn's Kitchen.
Zucchini-Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies
Zucchini in cookies? It's a thing, and it's actually really good. Don't believe us? Just give Cooking Classy's recipe a shot.
Photo:
Cooking Classy.
Meat-, Tomato- & Mozzarella-Stuffed Zucchini Cups
Hollow out giant zucchini slices and stuff them with meat, tomato and mozzarella.
Photo:
Kalyn's Kitchen.