The 15 Zucchini Recipes that Are Taking Over Pinterest

Kristine Cannon
by
Photo: The Girl On Bloor.

Sayonara, spaghetti squash. Now, we’re all about zucchini. Zucchini scones, zucchini boats, zucchini skins, zucchini pasta—the zucchini recipes are seemingly endless, especially on Pinterest. And for good reason: We’re currently smack dab in peak zucchini-growing season, which takes place from June through late August.

According to Google Trends, searches for zucchini recipes have been on the rise since May. More specifically, people have been searching for keto zucchini recipes (up 350 percent), zucchini spirals recipes (also up 350 percent), chocolate zucchini bread recipes (up 200 percent), zucchini pancake recipes (up 120 percent) and zucchini fritters recipes (up 110 percent).

So we had to take a quick trip to Pinterest to find out: What are the most popular zucchini recipes everyone’s sharing, pinning and making? From chocolate chip zucchini cookies to fully loaded enchilada zucchini skins and meat-stuffed zucchini cups and boats, here are the top 15 recipes you’ve gotta try.

 

Originally posted on SheKnows.

STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Beef-Stuffed Zucchini Boats
Beef-Stuffed Zucchini Boats

On nights when your pizza or lasagna craving is at an all-time high, make these beef-stuffed and cheddar cheese-topped zucchini boats instead.

Photo: Gimme Delicious.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks
Cheesy Zucchini Breadsticks

Who knew healthy cheesy breadsticks even existed? These gluten-free zucchini breadsticks are low-carb, gluten-free and only take about 30 minutes to make.

Photo: Smile Sandwich.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Grilled Lemon-Garlic Zucchini
Grilled Lemon-Garlic Zucchini

Fire up your grill or prep your grill pan. Tossed in a lemon-butter-garlic sauce, these zucchini rounds take just 10 minutes to cook.

Photo: Damn Delicious.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Baked Cheesy Zucchini Bites
Baked Cheesy Zucchini Bites

Love the idea of fried zucchini fritters but don't want all the calories? These baked cheesy zucchini bites are a healthier alternative.

Photo: Mel's Kitchen Cafe.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Zucchini Noodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto
Zucchini Noodles With Creamy Avocado Pesto

This healthy dish—zucchini noodles with a creamy avocado pasta pesto—takes less than 20 minutes to make.

Photo: Eat Yourself Skinny.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Zucchini Parmesan Crisps
Zucchini Parmesan Crisps

Chungah from Damn Delicious sure knows her way around zucchini. For this recipe, she's turned zucchini into an addicting, healthy snack in the form of Parmesan crisps.

Photo: Damn Delicious.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Baked Zucchini Fries
Baked Zucchini Fries

Cut zucchini into wedges, drizzle olive oil, top with Parmesan and other seasonings, bake and—voilà—you've got yourself a bowlful of zucchini fries.

Photo: I Heart Naptime.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Zucchini Garlic Bites
Zucchini Garlic Bites

These little flavor bombs are packed with zucchini, garlic, Parmesan cheese and herbs.

Photo: Grow A Good Life.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Zucchini Tortillas
Zucchini Tortillas

Grate plenty of zucchini to make this four-ingredient, 100 percent gluten-free tortilla.

Photo: Sweet As Home.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Skins
Cheesy Bacon Zucchini Skins

Ditch the potato skins for zucchini skins, which are far lower in carbs. This particular recipe from Mostly Homemade Mom is loaded with Monterey Jack cheese, bacon and green onion with a side of sour cream.

Photo: Mostly Homemade Mom.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Fully Loaded Enchilada Zucchini Skins
Fully Loaded Enchilada Zucchini Skins

If you're up for making homemade enchilada sauce, these fully loaded Mexican-style zucchini boats will be a breeze to make.

Photo: The Girl On Bloor.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Zucchini Fritters With Dill Tzatziki
Zucchini Fritters With Dill Tzatziki

Garden & Table puts a Mediterranean twist on zucchini fritters. And if you've never made tzatziki before, this is a good recipe to start with.

Photo: Garden & Table.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Low-Carb Easy Cheesy Zucchini Bake
Low-Carb Easy Cheesy Zucchini Bake

Kids will eat up this veggie-packed dish, packed with zucchinis, yellow squash, green onions and plenty of cheese and herbs.

Photo: Kalyn's Kitchen.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Zucchini-Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies
Zucchini-Oat Chocolate Chip Cookies

Zucchini in cookies? It's a thing, and it's actually really good. Don't believe us? Just give Cooking Classy's recipe a shot.

Photo: Cooking Classy.
STYLECASTER | Zucchini Recipes | Meat-, Tomato- & Mozzarella-Stuffed Zucchini Cups
Meat-, Tomato- & Mozzarella-Stuffed Zucchini Cups

Hollow out giant zucchini slices and stuff them with meat, tomato and mozzarella.

Photo: Kalyn's Kitchen.

