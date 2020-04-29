12 Funny Icebreakers To Start Your Zoom Meetings, Happy Hours & Dates Off Strong

Anybody else feel awkward during the first few seconds of a Zoom sesh? Whether it’s a work meeting, a happy hour or even a virtual date, I find myself feeling especially self-conscious right when I sign on. It has something to do with sneaking peeks at my own video feed and hearing my awkward voice echo back whenever I speak. Luckily, there are some funny Zoom icebreakers I can keep at the ready to ensure my next video chat gets off to a strong start.

The best way to handle a little awkwardness? Humor, of course! Make a funny comment to get your friends laughing or make your date feel a bit more comfortable, or suggest a quick, funny warm-up game before you dive into the nitty-gritty of your next work meeting. These are dark times, and we’ve got to keep it light, people! Opening with something, well, random can really lighten the mood. Yes, you might get laughed at a little, but for the most part, they’ll be laughing with you, and be grateful for the moment of fun.

If you were a class clown in your youth, now’s the time to tap into that funny energy and get your creative juices flowing. Should you need a little help along the way, we’ve brainstormed a few icebreaking one-liners below. Read on for some quirky openers guaranteed to make your fellow Zoom-ers crack a smile. Who knows, you might even find yourself getting a few extra Zoom invites once word of your high-quality humor spreads! People are attracted to positive energy, and that’s a fact.

For Your Next Virtual Date

1. “Good to see you and ~Zoom in~ on your beautiful face!”

2. “I can’t pay for your entire wifi bill, but I promise when we go on a date IRL, it’s on me!”

3. Start with a lip sync of Soulja Boy’s “Kiss Me Through The Phone”—but, um, don’t use this one on a FIRST date. Unless it’s going really well.

4. “Romeo and Juliet had their obstacles, but we made it from Hinge all the way to Zoom, so our love story is ten times more impressive!”

For Your Next Work Meeting

1. Challenge everyone to do an outfit reveal, showing the out-of-frame sweatpants they’re undoubtedly wearing with their work shirt. Just make sure everyone has pants on before you start.

2. “I’d like to introduce you all to my government agent, Ken, who is no doubt listening in on this call.”

3. Give a tour of your ~home office~ (aka your messy bedroom). Be sure to introduce your ~assistant~ (aka your pet).

4. Set your Zoom background to the workspace from The Office and play the theme song at the start of each meeting.

For Your Friendly Happy Hour

1. “Let’s start off with a cheers! Please, don’t spill on your keyboard.”

2. New Rule: Make everyone say their Real Housewives of Zoom tagline before you get started. Mine would be, “All the hand sanitizer in the world can’t clean my dirty mind.” *Wink*

3. “Welcome To Club Zoom, that’ll be a $15 cover and an extra $5 for coat check. This is my Venmo @.” Make sure terrible club music is blaring for this one!

4. Introduce yourself as a fictional character. “Hi, I’m Olaf, and I like warm hugs” is a fan favorite. You can also impersonate real-life Disney stars and do your best “…and you’re watching Disney Channel!” attempt.