These School-Themed Zoom Backgrounds Make Online Classes Feel Way More Legit

Back to school has a new meaning this year, as so many students head off to…their computers. So many classes are meeting online instead of on a campus—but that doesn’t mean you can’t make your kitchen table or couch set-up feel like an IRL classroom! Next time you click to join an online class or meet up with your virtual study group, try one of these school Zoom backgrounds. Before long, you might even feel like you’re actually on a school campus.

Though hanging out with friends and complaining about the homework in a classroom setting is ideal, staying at home comes with its own set of benefits. You can wear pajamas to class, eat whatever you want for lunch and maybe even sleep in a little later than usual. You just can’t beat that commute from your bed to the living room! So while keeping ourselves safe and at home may not be the way we all envisioned this school year, we can try to make the best of the situation.

Once you’re settled into your new schedule, step up your Zoom game with a school-themed background or two. You can opt for a classic view of the school campus (It’s almost like you’re hanging out on the quad!), a simple classroom set-up (We can practically see all the initials carved into the desks.) or a photo that makes it feel like you’re in the library (Make sure to stay quiet!). There are so many fun school Zoom backgrounds that make staying at home way better—so why not try one or two out?

If you’re in need of a little inspiration, we’ve got your back. We went ahead and rounded up some easy-to-use school Zoom backgrounds to help you create your perfect at-home classroom situation. Whether you want to hide all the baby photos your parents have hung up right behind the kitchen table or just miss being in a school setting, these Zoom backgrounds are sure to make being away from your friends, teachers and favorite lunch lady a little bit easier.

1. Campus Views

If you miss hanging out on the lawn of your school or just wish you could walk up to the doors in the morning, try using this school campus Zoom background to make things a little more comfortable. You can pretend you’re sitting on the grass while hanging out with your pals before class.

2. Old-School Classroom

Break out your box of chalk and get to work in this old-school classroom. Whether the chalkboard is still your school’s go-to or your classrooms usually feature SMART Boards, you’ll likely find a sense of nostalgia and comfort with this Zoom background.

3. In Front Of The Bus

Imagine you’ve just gotten off of the school bus with your BFF. You still have 15 minutes before the first bell rings, so you decide to do a quick photoshoot behind the school. You outfits are so good that they go viral on Instagram. It all starts with this Zoom background, folks!

4. The Auditorium

We don’t know what assemblies and large gatherings in auditoriums will look like in the near future, but for now, you might as well imagine you’ve snagged the perfect spot in the back row with your group of friends. Let the gossiping begin.

5. By The Lockers

Need a cute background for chatting with your BFFs between online classes? Start a Zoom group chat and have all of your friends use this lockers photo as their background. It’ll feel like you’re all together again.

6. In The Library Stacks

Whether you just want to make yourself look smart or you always love to go wander the library stacks, this Zoom background is the perfect literary option. Just make sure you’re not too loud.

7. The Lecture Hall

Ah, the lecture hall. Make yourself feel like you’re really there with this Zoom background. If just the sight of it makes you start to zone out and doze off, though, maybe skip this one.

8. At Study Group

Just because school is online doesn’t mean you don’t have to study anymore. Grab your study group, this Zoom background and your books, and prepare to have the ultimate virtual cram sesh.

9. The Computer Lab

Everyone’s working on computers, so why not make it look like you’re in an actual computer lab? This Zoom background might just help you feel like you’re back in school, attempting to pay attention while you friends send you memes from across the room.

10. Graduation (!)

Congrats! You did it! If your graduation looks a bit different this year, slide into Zoom with this festive and celebratory background. You can even search for an audio file of people cheering to make it feel like you’re really there.