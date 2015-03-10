Watch Derek Zoolander and Hansel Close the Valentino Show (Seriously)

Valentino just won Paris Fashion Week, and everyone can go home now.

Derek Zoolander and Hansel (aka Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson) closed the brand’s fall 2016 runway show, and it’s a LOL-worthy move that’s going to be hard to top.

Predictably, social media has been losing its collective sh*t over the stunt this morning, with Instagram and Twitter blowing up with photos of the hilarious pair promoting the upcoming release of “Zoolander 2” on the typically sombre Paris runway.

This video from Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine shows the hard-to-impress front row crowd erupting into cheers and laughter as the “Zoolander” stars strut down the runway.

After the show, the “really, really ridiculously good looking pair” pair posed with Anna Wintour for a selfie that will go down in Instagram history.

This hilarious publicity ploy is brilliant in so many ways : More of this please, fashion week.