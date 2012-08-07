“Zoolander 2” Update: Alexander Skarsgård Wants In

While nowadays most people know Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgård for his sexy, bloodsucking ways on True Blood, many have forgotten his star turn as Meekus in 2001’s Zoolander. In case you need a refresher on the flick, it starred Ben Stiller as Derek Zoolander, a “really, really ridiculously good looking” male model who lived with a slew of brain-dead fellow male babes, including Meekus. Oh, and there was a really tiny cell phone involved.

Sadly, Meekus met his end the way most male models do: in a gasoline fight. However, that doesn’t stop Skarsgård from wanting to come back for the sequel, which has been in the works for quite some time. “I’m pitching it right now. I wouldn’t want to miss that. Well, I’m hoping they would do something like the scene with Hamlet’s father, and that Meekus will come back as a ghost — I mean, he’s definitely dead,” he recently told British GQ.

The only thing that could make us more excited for this movie is the prospect of a Hamlet-style scene with Skarsgård. Now if it would only come out already!

Photo via Vogue (naturally)