Zooey Deschanel’s Video Ode To Designers And Stylists

Zooey Deschanel‘s band, She & Him, introduces their latest music video for the song Don’t Look Back with an eerie twilight-zone-esque voice, proclaiming, “In Appreciation of the Stylists and Designers of America.”

While Zooey sings of leaving the past behind, the video ironically blasts you back to the 60s with its catchy Beach Boys reminiscent jingle, black go-go dancing silhouettes, contraptions straight out of The Jetsons and mod home interiors. Watch the vid to feast your eyes on a Miu Miu belt, Dolce Vita shoes and an authentic vintage Courreges dress. Also making a noteworthy appearance: shoes made from a mop. Zooey’s signature quirky style pulls it off quite well.

She & Him – Don’t Look Back from Merge Records on Vimeo.