Zooey Deschanel Wins

Zooey Deschannel Dachshund Daschanel Deschanel is quickly climbing to the top of my, “Girls I Wish I Was But Would Settle With Just Being Best Friends With” list. From her musical appearances in Elf (singing everyone’s favorite Christmas sexual predator song, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside”) to her appearance in Erin Fetherston’s fashion film earlier this year, Zooey Deschanel has infiltrated virtually every artistic medium. Recently, she along with M. Ward formed the critically acclaimed Indie rock group She & Him and graced nearly every end of the year “Top Musical Picks” list. I would say on the whole, it’s been a good year for Deschanel.

Up next for her, is another musical appearance in Jim Carey’s new movie Yes Man (premiering this Friday, December 19th) as a member of the fictional band Munchausen By Proxy. Fronting chick rock ballads about late-night booty calls, Deschanel lends her vocals and acting talent for the role of Allison in Yes Man.

While I (along with every other then 4th grader) loved Jim Carey circa Mask, I’m sorry but Deschanel is totally stealing the show for me and I’m in love with her precious She & Him style. The Earth tone and cream vintage short dresses/night gowns Deschanel’s been sporting have made me envious of her endearing style. While I generally prefer black over brown (and have only recently joined “Team Black and Brown Totally Go Together”), this vintage inspired Marlena Dress from Couture Candy has me channeling Deschanel. This piece would look amazing with some hardcore motorcycle boots and grey tights for winter and for the spring transition wear it with bare legs and basic flats in purple for an unexpected pop of color. If you’re really aspiring to be Zooey Deschanel, try pairing it with an exceptional singer-songwriter and producer to see where it goes… #1 Album of 2009? It could happen…