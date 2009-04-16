Zooey Deschanel: The Touch, The Feel, of Cotton…

If there was ever any wavering doubt in your mind that Zooey Deschanel was absolutely adorable, please watch this video immediately.

The underrated ingénue not only appears in the latest Cotton Inc commercial (you know those – the touch, the feel, of cotton, the fabric of our lives) but she also recorded a truly delightful song, about cotton, to go with it. You have to see it to believe it, no one has ever made cotton so appealing and dripping with sweetness.

All I can say is that I’m running immediately to American Apparel to buy something cotton and then cutting bangs.