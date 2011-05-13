Zooey Deschanel Took on Anna Wintour; Andrej’s Marilyn Cover

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SITES WE LOVE

Andrej gets a 50s Hollywood glam inspired cover on Carbon Copy. It’s hot. (F Tape)

Gaga wore a pair of penis shoes on American Idol, which is on Fox. Guess what, they censored them! (OK Mag)

See the DVF, Michael Kors makeover Oprah video! (The Cut)

Zooey Deschanel wrote a feisty women’s lib centric letter to Vogue, which it published when she was 17. It’s cute! (Styleite)

Dries Van Noten designed a tee to benefit the Red Cross in Japan, it retails for $90. (Tomorrowland)