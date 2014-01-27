Zooey Deschanel Is Designing a Capsule Collection for Tommy Hilfiger

Known for her preppy, retro-inspired style, “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel has teamed up with Americana designer Tommy Hilfiger for a collection of 60s-inspired dresses. And while we can’t say Deschanel is the most obvious choice to collaborate with the designer, we have to admit: the pieces are pretty adorable.

As reported in WWD today, the collaboration came to life when the two met at a party. “She was wearing this vintage jumpsuit,” Hilfiger explains. “I complimented her on it, and she told me how she loved vintage. Somehow, the conversation went from loving vintage to possibly doing a capsule collection with her.”

The collection, which has been dubbed “To Tommy, From Zooey,” is everything you would expect from the hipster-preppy actress. “They are 60s-inspired short dresses,” Hilfiger told WWD. “There is a lot of red, white, and blue, but done in a Zooey way with interesting detail and flirty fabrics.”

The collection is priced from $98 to $199, and 14 of the 16 dresses will be available in Macy’s starting April 14. The full collection will be available at Tommy.com on April 21. Check out the first look from the collection below!