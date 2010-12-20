StyleCaster
Zooey Deschanel Sues Steve Madden, New Chanel Nail Colors!

Zooey Deschanel Sues Steve Madden, New Chanel Nail Colors!

Kerry Pieri
Photo: Jordan Strauss, WireImage

  • Zooey Deschanel is suing Steve Madden for never actually designing anything with her name on it. The Indie beauty had a verbal agreement to create a shoe line and get paid $2 mil for 13 days of work. Steven Madden canceled and it stopped Zooey from being able to go into a similar agreement with another brand. Someone call the wambulance. (Fashionista)
  • Physician’s Formula might get the best buy-out deal ever: Facebook may have to buy the company for $60 million just to get their NASDAQ ticker symbol: FACE. Why didn’t I start a company, have it go public, and choose FACE as my ticker symbol? (WWD)

  • Chanel’s Spring 2011 nail collection will hit stores in January LES PERLES DE CHANEL. The brand explains, “Pearlized shades of black and white are accented with pinks and corals, brightening the complexion and creating a natural glow.” Looks as awesome as expected. (Because I’m Addicted)
  • Tom Ford confirms that he and Carine are BFFs, but they have no plans to work together. So there, speculative fashion bloggers. (NY Times)

  • Trina Turk is giving away The Palm Springs Eternal Experience. It includes two VIP tickets to the Trina Turk runway show during Fashion Week El Paseo, a two-night stay at the glamorous Riviera Palm Springs resort, and dinner for two at Wallys Desert Turtle, one of the areas finest restaurants. To register visit a Trina Turk boutique, and get the chance to live out all of your Slim Aarons fantasies. (Trina Turk)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

  • RT @FaranKrentcil It’s official: I have an exclamation point problem. Me too!
