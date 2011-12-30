Zooey Deschanel & Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s New Year’s Ditty

I’m pretty sure that everyone in the world loves hipster cuties Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. It’s about time that the earnest, quirky and just plain adorable actors/singers teamed up again (they costarred in(500 Days of Summer)to create something magical, and what better occasion to collaborate than New Year’s Eve?

The dynamic duo recorded an acoustic ditty, entitled “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” If you haven’t worked out your plans yet, be warned: you may die of cute overload when you realize that there’s no way either of these two will be your midnight kiss.

Regardless, check out the video below as you prepare for the craziness.