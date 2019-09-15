Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Are Dating And We Have The PDA Photos To Prove It

Look what we have here. Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s dating and PDA photos are so surprising. Deschanel (New Girl) and Jonathan Scott (Property Brothers) were spotted on September 13 at Little Dom’s restaurant in Silver Lake, California. In the exclusive photos captured by Hollywood Life, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are seen showing public affection while holding hands as they arrive at dinner.

There are several shots of the two gazing happily at each other. Zooey Deschanel is in a blue dress and Scott is in a casual pair of pants and sneakers.

A source tells Hollywood Life that: “Zooey and Jonathan kept looking at each other and smiling and sat closely, cuddling constantly throughout their meal. They looked very happy and casual. They seemed giddy about one another and held hands as they arrived and whispered to each other often. It was really sweet.”

According to a Hollywood Life insider, Deschanel and Scott first met during the filming of Carpool Karaoke in August. The episode included Zooey’s sister Emily Deschanel, Jonathan and his brother, Drew Scott. The source told Hollywood Life: “They started out as friends. They’ve been out a few times and seem to want to keep the romance on the quieter side. It’s pretty new still. They seem to like each other a lot and Jonathan travels a lot, but they see one another when they can. They both seem pretty happy and into it so far.”

After four years of being married, just a week ago, Zooey and Jacob Pechenik publicly announced their recent split. Deschanel and Pechenik share a 2-year-old son (Charlie Wolf), 4-year-old daughter (Elsie Otter), and a home-growing business called Lettuce Grow.

We know how private the two can be, so we’ll be on the lookout for more PDA with Deschanel and Scott. Check out this photo from their date night.