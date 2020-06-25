Zooey Deschanel Just Finalized Her Divorce Almost a Year After Dating Jonathan Scott

The end of the road. Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik finalized their divorce after her Jonathan Scott relationship. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, June 24, the New Girl alum and the screenwriter reached a judgement on their divorce in Los Angeles on June 1 and are now single. Per the documents, Deschanel and Pechenik will have joint custody of their kids: son Charlie Wolf, 3, and daughter Elsie Otter, 4.

The couple, who married in August 2014, announced their separation in September 2019 after four years of marriage. In their statement, the couple said that they decided to split “after much discussion and a long period of contemplation.” “We have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the two continued in a statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children.”

Pechenik officially filed for divorce in October 2019, with the date of separation listed as January 8, 2019. Not too long before the 500 Days of Summer actress‘ husband filed for divorce, however, news broke that Deschanel was in a relationship with HGTV star Jonathan Scott after meeting on the set of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. “Jonathan and Zooey had instant chemistry when they met on [the] set [of Carpool Karaoke],” an insider told Us Weekly in October 2019. “They’ve bonded over their love of music, film, theatre — and Christmas carols.”

On his brother’s Drew’s podcast “At Home With Linda & Drew Scott,” Jonathan opened up about how Corden’s team had to edit his and Deschanel’s Carpool Karaoke episode because of how much he was flirting. “I thought I was playing it cool. I didn’t think anything of it. The producer said I was flirting so bad, so hard, they had to cut a bunch of that out,” Jonathan said.

However, according to Deschanel, who was also on the podcast, the feeling was mutual, as she admitted that she was flirting with the Property Brother too .”I wasn’t creeping on you or anything,” Deschanel said. In April, the singer celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday with a heartfelt caption.

“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott! You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake. 🎂❤️🥰,” she wrote.