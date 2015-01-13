Zooey Deschanel is Pregnant!

Here’s a surprise: Zooey Deschanel is expecting her first child with her producer boyfriend Jacob Pechenik.

It’s surprising because, despite her childlike demeanor, the “New Girl” star, 34, has publicly hinted that becoming a mom wasn’t featured prominently in her plans. “[Having kids has] never been my focus,” she told Marie Claire in 2012. “My sister was always very motherly, babysitting and stuff. I like kids, and I like being around kids—but it was never an ambition, something, like, I need … I like working. That’s what I like doing. I like to work.”

In the August 2014 issue of InStyle, the 34-year-old also was pretty candid about when/if she was ever going to have kids.

“When I was married, that was the first thing people wanted to know … Like every woman is dying to give birth! I don’t think so. Nobody asks a guy that. And you go into a supermarket and every tabloid is like, ‘Pregnant and Alone!’ Stuck in this 1950s ideal of how a woman should live her life. That’s not something that defines me at all.”

Zooey and musician Ben Gibbard divorced in 2012, and she’s been dating Pechenik, 42, since mid 2014.

“Jacob and I are over the moon. We are so excited to meet our little one,” Deschanel told People.

Well, we have no doubt Zooey will make a great mom—congrats to the happy couple!