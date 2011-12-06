Zooey Deschanel Is Hooking Up With Which ‘True Blood’ Star?

Well, it sounds like Zooey Deschanel has gotten over husband Ben Gibbard pretty fast! (Looks like I won’t be the only person crying and listening to Death Cab For Cutie tonight…sigh.) No, I’m kidding — her character on hit show New Girl is actually the one getting all the action.

E! has revealed that True Blood babe Ryan Kwanten will guest star in the Valentine’s Day episode, which finds Deschanel’s character Jess single for the first time in six years. Apparently, a steamy one-night stand ensues, and then Jess is left wondering if she can really enjoy the company of someone she has “nothing in common with.”

Gosh, it’s always these introspective indie girls who need a hot hook-up to “mean something.” Why can’t we all just accept hot Aussie dudes for what they really are: hot Aussie dudes!