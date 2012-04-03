Are You A Zombie Driver? Check Out These PSAs To Find Out

You know those pesky little cell phone laws that prevent you from chatting while driving? Well, California is taking them pretty seriously, and getting inventive with their mission to spread the message of safe driving. To spice up their second National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, the California Highway Patrol has released a series of videos starring zombies, the obvious choice when you’re trying to convince teens to put their phones away while driving.

The clips aren’t as random as you may initially think. Joe Farrow, the California Highway Patrol Commissioner, says, “Distractions change a seemingly good driver into a ‘zombie’ behind the wheel.” Okay, so it’s a bit of a stretch, but let’s throw California a bone to honor their creativity points.

Check out a couple of the videos down below and please, tuck that blessed iPhone away when you get behind the wheel.