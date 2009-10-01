Zombieland the Movie: Jesse Eisenberg to Star

Zombieland, the latest in the new genre of horror comedy (corror?), that hits theaters this Friday, October 2. Jesse Eisenberg, who is commonly confused with Superbad‘s Michael Cera (and rightly so considering their similar acting styles), has the leading role. He plays a nerdy college kid, who has survived the plague because of his phobias of basically, everything. He runs into co-star Woody Harrelson, in search of his parents, and the duo travels cross-country together killing the undead.

All of the characters are referred to by their designated destinations, i.e. Eisenberg is Columbus, Harrelson is Tallahassee, and the trend continues when the duo teams up with Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) and Wichita (Emma Stone). Faced with frightening (seriously, they look creepy) zombies, there is only one place that team of zombie-killers finds salvation, a theme park. Flashback anyone? Did Eisenberg think that funny man Bill Hader was going to run out of the office with a bat and chase the zombies away, much like he did with the bullies in Adventureland? We wish. We’d take riffs between the Games and Rides employees any day over killing zombies.

Eisenberg’s next highly anticipated role will be in Facebook The Movie, with co-star (and newly single) Justin Timberlake. We predict his role as Mark Zuckerberg will be his best yet, and cannot wait to see it.

Check out the official trailer here, or get your butt to the box office this weekend and tell us what you think about this comedic thriller.