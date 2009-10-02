Zombieland the Movie: Emma Stone Is a Believer

Emma Stone, star of Zombieland, which opens this week, sure is one to absorb work-related propaganda. The 20-year-old actress really believes in the subject of her latest film, saying, “It could be a plague or an outbreak and it’s conceivable that people could turn into crazy flesh-eating monsters at any given moment. So it’s almost a little scarier. Vampires are a little more fantastical and fun to think about, but I don’t think they could actually happen. Zombies could.” Take that, Twilight.

Stone, who has previously worked in Superbad and The House Bunny, will be at the Hamptons International Film Festival next week, promoting her latest flick, Paper Man, a comedy also starring Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Daniels. Here’s to hoping that Stone doesn’t start believing in paper men materializing, also.