What To Wear For The Zombie Apocalypse

If there was ever a time to start worrying about a zombie apocalypse actually happening, then now would be it.

This past holiday weekend, a naked man was spotted on the side of the highway in Miami, eating another man’s face. Yes, you read that correctly. After a road ranger caught the incident and fired a few shots at the attacker after yelling at the man to stop, the pant-less dude still continued to munch away on human flesh (ew, gross).

Media outlets suggest that the zombie-like “nudist” could have been tripping hard on drugs, even though the actual reason has still yet to be confirmed. Either way, this whole incident just seems like a precursor to an impending zombie apocalypse.

If that is actually the case, you better start getting ready now and start stocking up on supplies, and, of course, make sure you have an appropriate wardrobe filled with stylish yet zombie-proof clothing.

