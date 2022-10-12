Shoppers Love This ‘Powerful And Convenient’ Vacuum—& It’s 75% Off (Yes, $450 in Savings)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I was in college, I survived on a few Clorox wipes and a handheld vacuum. However, now that I’m in my own space, investing in high-quality cleaning gadgets and supplies has become more of a priority because I want my space to be neat and tidy. With that said, many cleaning tools, especially electronic devices, usually run a pretty high price tag. However, during Amazon’s Early Access Sale, you can save big on lots of household essentials from vacuums to shower stoppers.

Speaking of deals, right now Prime members can save 75 percent on the ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum — yes, that’s nearly $450 in savings. This lightweight vacuum is now on sale for $150 down from its standard price tag of $600. With an upgraded 180 watt motor, this vacuum easily removes dust, dirt, food, and hair from the floor with just one swipe so you can say goodbye to repetitive motions and hello to clean walking spaces.

And it’s cordless, meaning that you don’t have to worry about tripping over a wire or dragging it around as you maneuver throughout your living quarters. If this vacuum

couldn’t get better, it’s operated by extremely powerful batteries which can run up for 30 minutes on a single charge so you can get everything done at once without unwanted breaks. Let’s be honest, once you stop, it’s really hard to get back into the groove and now you won’t have to. Oh, and the five-step filtration system is next level for ideal suction on different surfaces and areas.

Still not convinced? Remember this vacuum is not only 75 percent off right now

, but also comes equipped with additional cleaning accessories like a 2-in-1 roller brush, a soft brush, and a long crevice to access those hard to reach places. To top it off, regardless of the time of day, you can still get the chores done thanks to its four front-facing LED lights that pave the way for an easy clean.

Reviewers rave about how the handheld vacuum

is both “powerful and convenient” and “cleans better than other mini vacuum sticks.”

Want an even cleaner home? Be sure to snag ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum during Amazon’s Early Access Sale.

Remember, to participate in the Early Access Sale, you must currently have an Amazon Prime membership or sign up for a 30-day free trial to gain access. Trust us—you’ll be happy you signed up with the deals you’ll see during the next two days similar to this one. Oh, and let’s not forget about free two-day shipping on eligible items site-wide so you’ll get your purchases fast (yes, no long waits.)