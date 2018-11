Today marks the first day of the rest of our lives. That is, the Zoe Report premiered this morning. Fashion enthusiasts and Rachel Zoe lovers alike woke up to a note from the celebrity stylist in their inboxes.

This morning Zoe expounds on her love for Brian Atwood‘s Lola Platform Pumps. So far, it is everything we had hoped it would be, mostly because she goes for the gold and says “I DIE” and not only uses the word shootie, but provides its etymology (shoe + bootie).