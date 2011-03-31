Zoe Saldana Vs Mischa Barton: Silver Westwood Style Standoff

Vivienne Westwood opened a store in LA last night, and afterwards hosted a private dinner at the Chateau Marmont, with some pretty LA figures in attendance. All donned Dame Westwood, of course, and two in particular sought the striking silver side of things Mischa Barton and Zoe Saldana. But who rocked the metallic hotter? Let’s discuss.

Zoe is one of those chicks who looks good in every single thing she puts on, which sometimes make it hard to discern that good from the “she’s just pretty and skinny.” But, this Westwood draped number is so, so amazing. It fits perfectly, isn’t too short, is sexy without being over the top, and I want it. Having said that, the futuristic color got no favors from vintage looking red and tan shoes. I’m all for balancing looks, but this is just an off combo.

Mischa Barton came out of whatever hole she’s been living in (I’m sorry, that’s mean, but what happened here? I lived for The OC, she was so beautiful and fresh faced…but, I digress). Mischa looks a bit confused in this pic, and her dress has a run in it and is tied with a shoe lace. But, the drape on the bottom is very pretty, and I prefer the leopard combo to the red combo.

Overall though, I have to give this win to Zoe, she looks stunning, although I would advise a shoe swap. What say you?

