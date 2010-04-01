Zoe Saldana: Style and the Once-Blue Girl

As a nine feet tall Na’vi, she may have galloped around Pandora half naked and blue, falling in love with Sam Worthington’s avatar– but the real-life Zoe Saldana takes an approach that is slightly more subtle. The Dominican beauty has the bod of an ex-ballerina, and a minimalist-with-a-twist philosophy on fashion– which we happen to love.

The sci-fi loving actress who starred in recent blockbusters Avatar and Star Wars has a new DC Comics-inspired film, The Losers, debuting April 9. In honor of the slew of premieres Saldana has coming up (and the amazing looks she’s rocked to date), below find a few of our Zoe-inspired picks.



Clockwise: Faded denim leggings by Helmut Lang; Bouffant Lifting and Texturizing Spray Gel by Frederic Fekkai; Blue floral watercolor dress by Fred Flare; Black leather shoes with braid detail by Dolce Vita; Black quilted zip-off sleeve jacket by Alexander Wang; Silver long earrings by Jules Smith; Silver filigree ring by Urban Outfitters; Grey lizard bag by Boyy; Cream mesh flapper dress by Opening Ceremony; Buttershine Lipstick in Delovely by Clinique; Pink suede heels with brass staples by Vince Camuto; Grey ruffled tank by Islabel Marant; Black cat-eye sunglasses by Dior; Marled infinity neck ring by Echo Design.

