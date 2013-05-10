StyleCaster
The One Piece: Get Zoe Saldana’s Fierce Ferragamo Gladiator Sandals For Less

The One Piece: Get Zoe Saldana's Fierce Ferragamo Gladiator Sandals For Less

The One Piece: Get Zoe Saldana’s Fierce Ferragamo Gladiator Sandals For Less
Zoe Saldana regularly kills it on the red carpet, and her shoes are a major part of why we’re constantly tracking her looks. Earlier this his week, Zoe attended the Mexico premiere of the forthcoming film “Star Trek: Into Darkness” wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and a pair of Salvatore Ferragamo calfskin gladiator sandals that we’ve been lusting over since we spotted the starlet rocking ’em.

But (and isn’t there always one when it comes to celebrity style?) we soon learned that if you want to make Zoe’s zapatos your own, it’ll cost you a pretty penny: the sandals sing to the tune of $1,390. Ouch!

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t make this spring-appropriate shoe style a staple in your wardrobe this season. We scoured the web and found five cute alternatives that are so similar, no one will know you didn’t drop almost two stacks for the pair. Click through the gallery above to shop the shoes!

Zoe Saldana hit the multi-colored carpet at the Mexico premiere of "Star Trek: Into Darkness" in a Bottega Veneta dress and a pair of nude Salvagore Ferragamo gladiator heels.

Calfskin Sandal, $1,390; at Salvatore Ferragamo

Grand Stand Sandal, $160; at Kenneth Cole

Gerrie Gladiators, $116; at Topshop

Gladiator Stilettos, $115; at River Island

Alexxia Sandal, $130; at Nordstrom

Dune Multi-Strap Sandal, $115; at John Lewis

