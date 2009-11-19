Zoe Saldana, Olivia Wilde, January Jones, and More at GQ Men of the Year Awards

First of all, how amazing did January Jones look last night in her two-toned dress from Gucci’s Spring 2010 resort collection? Although the Betty Draper alter ego always looks gorgeous, we almost didn’t recognize her at last night’s GQ Men of the Year Awards with that thick ballerina bun and dramatic cat eyes.

We’re equally excited by the plethora of gorgeous starlets who chose to wear neutral tones for the event–a trend we’ve seen all over the runways for fall. Plenty of leading ladies came out for the party, but it was mostly a night for the men to celebrate. Some of the honorees who took home the (hypothetical) gold were Tom Brady for Comeback of the Year, Kobe Bryant for Champion of the Year, Twitter’s Biz Stone and Evan Williams were honored with Nerds of the Year (tweet us!), and President Obama beat out the stiff competition for Leader of the Year…tough call, GQ. Oh…and how could we forget; Leighton Meester was named the official Obsession of the Year…like we couldn’t have predicted that from Meester’s spread eagle shots in the mag’s latest issue.

Check out some of our favorite looks from last night’s event below:

Zoe Saldana in an Antonio Berardi bustier dress from his Spring 2010 collection.

Olivia Wilde donned Marchesa bridal, but still looks appropriate for the fete.

And then there was Levi Johnston (Bristol Palin’s baby daddy)…we just had to.