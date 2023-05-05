Zoe Saldana’s Net Worth Is Impressive But She’s Far From MCUs Highest-Paid Actor

Amazing box office-approved flicks such as the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and the Avatar movies have us obsessed with Zoe Saldana’s net worth and craving a minute by the virtual water cooler to show off our newly found facts.

What is Zoe Saldana’s net worth?

Actress Zoe Saldana’s net worth is estimated to be $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Saldana has appeared in some of the highest-grossing films ever, including the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avatar movies. The history-making actress originally studied dance at a Dominican Republic conservatory and made her movie debut in the 2000 film Center Stage.

“When I started acting I always felt alienated because I was considered exotic, or different, or too skinny for this, or too light for that. These pigeonholes can only make you feel different or excluded. Over time you just start to ask yourself, ‘When will I be considered for what I have to contribute?’” Saldana told Forbes in 2017 of her early career.

Aside from acting, she dedicates time to improving diversity in Hollywood with her organization, BeSe, whose mission is to broaden and reshape the cultural narrative by shining light on the untold stories that reflect today’s America. She told Forbes: “I really want to broaden and reshape the narrative so that I can better reflect the America we see today when we walk outside our front door. I want to unite us, by celebrating our diversity. Half of America today, under the age of 35, is multicultural. And half of that is Latino but this is not reflected in our mainstream media. I want to participate in the broadening of the narrative.”

How much does Zoe Saldana make from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies?

How much does Zoe Saldana make from Guardians of the Galaxy? In 2014, Saldana was cast as Gamora in the MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy went on to become one of Marvel’s most successful films earning over $772 million at the box office. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 earned even more at the box office than the original. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about 2023’s Vol. 3, Saldana said that “filming started bitter in the beginning ’cause obviously, you’re anticipating the end … but I’m just so happy that once again I got to work with great people,” as well as, “I had an evolution that I witnessed of myself, but also my director and my cast. I just felt very blessed and grateful.” Saldana shared: “It was a very sweet departure, I have to say.”

For Guardians Vol. 3, it’s reported Saldana earned a paycheck of $2 million, making her the second-highest-paid star in the film with Chris Pratt, $7 million, coming in at number one. FYI, Saldana’s impressive net worth is far from MCU’s highest-paid actor, that title goes to Robert Downey Jr. with a net worth of $300 million and a total estimated MCU salary of $75 million.

How much does Zoe Saldana make from the Avatar movies?

How much does Zoe Saldana make from the Avatar movies? Saldana played Neytiri in Avatar, a film that grossed $2.7 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing movie of all time when it was released, earning a super salary. Avatar: The Way of Water earned $2 billion in January 2023, and Saldana became the first actress to appear in four films that have earned over $2 billion at the box office across the globe.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Saldana shared of the first movie’s financial success: “That was a wonderful surprise. We were not expecting it. And the reception was just imaginably beautiful.” Saldana stated to Deadline: “I feel grateful and like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast.” Saldana admits, “And they resonated with people so much so that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and I lean into.”

