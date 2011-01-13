Zoe Saldana And Chloe Sevigny Bring Back The Mock Turtleneck

In the 90s I went to a school dance wearing a multi-colored cropped top with a mock turtleneck paired with jeans. I think the mock crop was from Express. This bit of information is embarrassing, but heed my over-share as a warning: Even on skinny, pretty celebrities, mock turtlenecks are not cool, repeat, not cool.

When I saw Chloe Sevigny‘s Rodarte go down the runway I’m sure I thought, oh beachy and blue and cute. But in real life, it looks like she had to run straight from the luau to the Big Love party. I know you’re in LA, Chlo, but it’s still January.

Admit it, Zoe looks like your mom in the late 80s/early 90s, and possibly like she got a body suit from the aforementioned Express and paired it with a ruffle skirt. It’s hard to make her look bad, and this isn’t hideous, but it’s not good.

Will you heed my warning or do you support the mock?

Chloe Sevigny, Zoe Saldana Photos: Jason Merritt, Getty Images | Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images