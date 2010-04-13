Zoe Saldana Brightens Up the ‘Death at a Funeral’ Premiere in Fiery Lanvin

Zoe Saldana in Los Angeles on April 12, 2010. Photo: INF

Zoe Saldana opted out of funereal black for the Death at a Funeral premiere in L.A. last night. Instead, the in-demand actress went all-in on Spring’s brights trend in a stunning red-orange, crepe one-shoulder cocktail dress with matching gold ringlet belt both by Lanvin. The Avatar star topped off her look with an unexpected animal print clutch and some heavy metals in the way of bronze snakeskin heels. With a pretty-pretty beauty look a subtle lip and coral-hued cheeks it was more than apparent that this lady was not going thematic for her macabre-titled film.

Tell us in the comments what you think of Saldana’s Spring-appropriate ensemble.

More News We Love:

Twitter Follow Fridays: The Best Style Tweets

Shop Girl – Isabel Marant Opens New York Store

Red Alert – Tory Burch Tevin Satchel