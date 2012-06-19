Zoe Saldana’s Best Looks, In Honor of Her Birthday

Happy Birthday Zoe Saldana! To celebrate the actress’ birthday, we’ve rounded up some of her best style moments.

From stand-out designer style on the red carpet to her chic street style looks, Zoe’s style is always spot on. But, there’s more to the beautiful actress than just her looks: She co-founded the site, My Fashion Data Base (MyFDB.com) and admits she’s also a bit of a sci-fi geek.

The New-Jersey-born, Queens-raised starlet moved to the Dominican Republic when she was 10 and soon discovered her love of performing. Saldana loves to play strong females (um, did you see Colombiana?!) and doesn’t bite her tongue when it comes to things she’s passionate about, such as diversity in the fashion industry.

