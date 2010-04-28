Zoe Saldana and Amanda Seyfried Makes People’s 50 Most Beautiful People List

L to R: Amanda Seyfried, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana. Photos: INFphoto.com | INFevents.com | INFevents.com

Each year, People magazine embarks on a harrowing journey to find the world’s 50 most beautiful people. (Guess “beauty is in the eyes of the beholder” is out the door?)

The 2010 issue hits newsstands today, and some stunning visages made the cut. Perennial favorites Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston top the list, with up-and-comers Amanda Seyfried and Zoe Saldana making appearances, while Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr trumps her castmates with the honor. There are those who are still young, but who’ve already firmly established their place in the beautiful people lexicon, such as Scarlett Johannson, who shows off her near-perfect pout.

For the ladies who will have to resist pasting the pics to their bedroom walls la Teen Beat, the mag enlisted Bradley Cooper, Jake Gyllenhaal, Channing Tatum and Robert Pattinson who probably has the best shot at achieving wall-status somewhere. Nipping at the Twilight star’s heels for the tweeny set’s undying affection is pop teen sensation and over-acheiver in the well-coiffed hair department, Justin Beiber.

What do you think of this list of beautiful faces? And who would you want on the list? Let us know in the comments!