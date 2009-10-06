The Zoe Report: You’re The Balm

When it comes to beauty products, a quick fix is key. My on-the-run lifestyle calls for makeup and skincare items that are functional and bring about instant results. One of my latest finds that meets both requirements is Rodial’s Glam Balm! It’s an easy and trusted resolution for tired eyes and sad lips; who wants those?

Next time you are in need of a little pick-me-up, might I suggest this non-greasy but seriously moisturizing balm as your source? Dab some on as a base under your foundation or lipstick and it will wake up your face and even out your complexion…voila! Rejuvenation! One of my personal favorite uses for Glam Balm is as lotion for my hands. When the cold air dries them out, it is a moisturizing lifesaver! Besides, how could you not love a product that works so well AND has the word ‘glam’ in the title? It’s a win/win.

xoRZ

Rodial glam balm, $80, at drugstore.com.

Parallel Universe

Boots No. 7 protect and perfect intense body serum, $23, at target.com.

Stylist Rachel Zoe has long been known as the go-to force among “It” starlets, fashion houses, beauty firms and magazine editors looking for a dose of effortlessly chic style.

October 2007 marked the launch of Zoe’s first tome, “Style A to Zoe” by Grand Central Publishing, a stylebook filled with insightful tips and observations by Zoe, her designer friends and star clients. It was included in the New York Times Best Seller List. Zoe is continuing her mission to make fashion attainable with a full line of affordable accessories and faux fur that will debut on QVC this fall. She also acts as contributing editor and consultant for Piperlime.com. Rachel is continuing to expand her business endeavors with the second season of The Rachel Zoe Project, which premiered August 24th on Bravo.

Zoe and her husband, venture capitalist and new-media entrepreneur Rodger Berman, reside in Los Angeles.

