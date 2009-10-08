The Zoe Report: Tell Me About It, Stud

I have never been one to jump on the “it” bag bandwagon. I choose my arm candy because I love it, not because it is trendy. My purse du jour usually comes in the form of a classically-shaped, neutrally colored tote, but I also have a weakness for statement-making selections. For instance, feast your eyes on today’s beautifully embellished Miu Miu satchel. It is enough to make anyone break out of their handbag rut.

Designers really pushed the envelope this season in the purse department and gave us so many richly colored, interesting options with grommets, fringe and more to choose from. It was hard to know where to start until I stumbled upon this Miu Miu arm companion…studded to perfection. Carry her with you and you will channel eighties fashion in the best of ways. You can even get the look at home by revamping an old black bag in your closet…don’t be scared to bust out the Bedazzler.

xoRZ

Availability: Miu Miu Studded Bag, $1950, call 212.641.2980 or visit miumiu.com.

Parallel Universe:

Steve Madden, bstudloyal bag, $88, at stevemadden.com

