The Zoe Report: Talk to the Hand

It is only natural that my jewelry obsession led me to Alyssa Norton’s stunning sterling silver Rhinestone Hand Piece. Yes–you heard me correctly–a hand piece! The eye-catching design begins at the wrist, where a lovely bracelet wrapped in silk, elegantly extends over the hand via a string of jewels and comes to an end at a gorgeous ring. I am in rhinestone heaven.

This one of a kind piece–literally, each one is individually unique–is covered in a contrasting, yet totally harmonious mix of sterling silver, silk, and rhinestones. It calls to mind my collection of vintage costume jewelry–there is enough bling here to feed any accessory lover’s hunger for glamour! Wear it with a trusted LBD* or your favorite tee and jeans…let the jewels do the talking. xoRZ

*LBD=Little Black Dress

Availability: Alyssa Norton Rhinestone Hand Piece, $805, at alyssanorton.com.

