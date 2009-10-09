The Zoe Report: Straight to Jail

Nothing says don’t mess with me-I’m chic quite like this Burberry Barbed Wire Ring. I am always on the lookout for pieces that put a rugged spin on luxury, and this gold fused accessory fits the bill. More than that, it stops me in my tracks and makes me want to go goth…kidding. Sort of.

One of Burberry‘s many specialties is cutting-edge jewelry and this season they really shut the house down with their offerings. The barbed-wire detailing trickled all throughout the British brand’s fall collection, turning up on bracelets, necklaces and hats. I literally want one of each. The ring in particular is a worthy investment, because it can subtly implement a punkish vibe into clean-cut work attire, but will just as easily put the finishing touch on an all-out hardcore look. xoRZ

Availability: Burberry Barbed Wire Ring, $195. For additional retailer information, visit Burberry.com.

P.S. Want to see my debut collection in its entirety? Tune in to QVC this Saturday, October 10 at 1 p.m. ET for Accessorizing with Rachel Zoe. So Excited!

Parallel Universe

Banana Republic, Wide Chain Ring, $30, at bananarepublic.com.

Stylist Rachel Zoe has long been known as the go-to force among “It” starlets, fashion houses, beauty firms and magazine editors looking for a dose of effortlessly chic style.

October 2007 marked the launch of Zoe’s first tome, Style A to Zoe by Grand Central Publishing, a stylebook filled with insightful tips and observations by Zoe, her designer friends and star clients. It was included in the New York Times Best Seller List. Zoe is continuing her mission to make fashion attainable with a full line of affordable accessories and faux fur that will debut on QVC this fall. She also acts as contributing editor and consultant for Piperlime.com. Rachel is continuing to expand her business endeavors with the second season of The Rachel Zoe Project, which premiered August 24th on Bravo.

Zoe and her husband, venture capitalist and new-media entrepreneur Rodger Berman, reside in Los Angeles.

