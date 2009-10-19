The Zoe Report: Smooth Things Over

If everyone can take a moment to envision the ultimate bed head situation, you will understand what I deal with on a day-to-day basis. Seriously–my locks have a mind of their own. I am sure many of you can relate, so it thrills me to disclose one of my most trusted hair care secrets…Moroccanoil Treatment.

The first time I tried this product, it was as if the hair gods extended their mercy directly to me. All I do is work on a dime-sized amount of the earthy-scented serum throughout my wet (or dry) tresses and they are immediately strengthened and grease-free glamorous. Trust me, this stuff will change your life. While you are at it, try some other Moroccanoil goodies that are on my radar–the Styling Cream and Hydrating Mask. Stop stressing about frizz and focus on the more important things…like what you are going to wear today. xoRZ

Availability: Moroccanoil Treatment, $41, at drugstore.com. For additional product and retailer information, visit Moroccanoil.com.

Stylist Rachel Zoe has long been known as the go-to force among “It” starlets, fashion houses, beauty firms and magazine editors looking for a dose of effortlessly chic style.

October 2007 marked the launch of Zoe’s first tome, Style A to Zoe by Grand Central Publishing, a stylebook filled with insightful tips and observations by Zoe, her designer friends and star clients. It was included in The New York Times Best Seller List. Zoe is continuing her mission to make fashion attainable with a full line of affordable accessories and faux fur that will debut on QVC this fall. She also acts as contributing editor and consultant for Piperlime.com. Rachel is continuing to expand her business endeavors with the second season of The Rachel Zoe Project, which premiered August 24th on Bravo.

Zoe and her husband, venture capitalist and new-media entrepreneur Rodger Berman, reside in Los Angeles.

