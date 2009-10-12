The Zoe Report: Rain Dance

Every now and then I am posed with the question: Is it possible to combine fashion, function and provocation? My answer is– of course! Prada proves it with this season’s bold red leather boots. Their textured rubber sole makes for key practicality, while the high heel and buckled garter give you some va va voom.

Leave it to Prada to put a glamorous spin on a wellie. I can see it now…long hours strutting around Manhattan in the rain or dancing around in a field somewhere at an outdoor concert…all the while, wearing these seductive shiny shoes. Please do not be shy about their red hot hue; every designer from Marc Jacobs to Prabal Gurung celebrated the color this fall. So go ahead and unleash your inner she-devil in these sexy, stylish and durable boots! xoRZ

Availability: Prada Red Leather Boots with Rubber Sole ($1350, 888.977.1900). For additional retailer information, visit prada.com.

Parallel Universe

Chinese Laundry bog boot, $60, at piperlime.com

