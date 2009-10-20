The Zoe Report: Pump It Up

If there is one fashionable asset that every woman needs in their possession, it is a pair of black pumps. Through for both work and play and they immediately make any outfit chicer, sexier, and more stylish. This season, Gucci shows us how it is done with a reinvention of the classic shape: a dangerously high, patent platform with an unexpected touch of iridescent shine. Do you die?

…Because I do. These tantalizingly tall shoes brilliantly complemented many of Gucci’s beautiful dirty rich fall getups. Follow their lead and pair your favorite black pumps with a bright printed tunic and liquid leather leggings, or a mini sequined frock and sheer tights. So glam. Truthfully…it is hard to go wrong with black pumps. It really comes down to a two-step process. 1. Find a pair you love–the higher the heel, the better 2. Wear them with everything! xoRZ

Availability: Gucci Division Platform Pumps, $750, at gucci.com.

Parallel Universe

Rugby Ralph Lauren Fogler Platforms, $125, at aldoshoes.com.

