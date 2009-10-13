The Zoe Report: Malibu Dreamin’

My life depends on multi-tasking, so of course I love beauty products that do the same. True to its name, The Multiple by NARS serves many purposes. One moment it is a beautiful highlighting blush, the next I dab some on my lids and, ta-da! It’s an eyeshadow. Oh, and let’s not forget it can be used as a lipstick too.

We all struggle with downsizing the contents of our daytime bag to an evening clutch…only necessities make the cut. With The Multiple, the pressure is off-playing favorites with your makeup is a non-issue when you have this all-in-one stick by your side. There are several shades to choose from, but I am partial to Malibu, a pinkish slightly shimmery wonder. A bonus…with the creamy texture and sturdy packaging, there is no need to worry about makeup breakage within your bag-it’s easy breezy– just like a Malibu vacay!

xoRZ

The Multiple by Nars, $37, at narscosmetics.com.

Parallel Universe

e.l.f. All Over Color Stick, $1.49, at drugstore.com.

Stylist Rachel Zoe has long been known as the go-to force among “It” starlets, fashion houses, beauty firms and magazine editors looking for a dose of effortlessly chic style.

October 2007 marked the launch of Zoe’s first tome, Style A to Zoe by Grand Central Publishing, a stylebook filled with insightful tips and observations by Zoe, her designer friends and star clients. It was included in the New York Times Best Seller List. Zoe is continuing her mission to make fashion attainable with a full line of affordable accessories and faux fur that will debut on QVC this fall. She also acts as contributing editor and consultant for Piperlime.com. Rachel is continuing to expand her business endeavors with the second season of The Rachel Zoe Project, which premiered August 24th on Bravo.

Zoe and her husband, venture capitalist and new-media entrepreneur Rodger Berman, reside in Los Angeles.

See more posts on rachelzoe.com.

