The Zoe Report: The Gold Shoulder

As a stylist, one of my most crucial duties is to find the perfect dress for a client on any given occasion. I spend days–and sleepless nights–seeking out fashion-forward, standout frocks that will complement the wearer and turn heads. I am an avid collector of one-shoulder pieces in almost any form. This trend popped up all over the fall runways, with stunning numbers like today’s Derek Lam Twist Dress.

Derek’s design has it all–metallic gold fabric, twisted ruching and a disco chic silhouette…what more do you need? Finding its origin in the seventies, this cool-as-ever asymmetrical structure was rendered in many autumn collections, from Hermes to Michael Kors. We can all learn something from them 🙂 So, for your next red carpet moment–be it a school dance or cocktail reception–why not slip into a one-shoulder dress? Bonus points if it is metallic! Pair said frock with a fitted leather jacket, one or two statement accessories, and an ankle boot or perfect pump…you will be good as gold. xoRZ

Availability: Derek Lam Twist Dress, $2690, at shopbop.com. For additional retailer information, visit Dereklam.com.

Parallel Universe

T Bags one shoulder dress, $181, at shopbop.com.

