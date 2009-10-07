The Zoe Report: BLJ

Some people say you can never have too many LBDs, but I feel that way about BLJs…black leather jackets. No two are the same. In my mind, each style serves a different purpose. A studded leather jacket, like those shown at Dsquared, gives a nod to the badass biker look, while a bold-shouldered silhouette puts a glamrock spin– think Balmain— on your ensembles. One of the current front runners in my closet is this drape neck creation from Helmut Lang.

Their design team, Nicole and Michael Colovos, show us what it means to put a chic update on a classic trend. That is, this standout piece of outerwear is a cool evolution of the traditional leather jacket, thanks to its blend of leather and felted cotton fabric with an asymmetrical zipper. It is a hybrid! If you are going to make one splurge this fall…a leather jacket, of any kind, is a wise move. You can pair it with anything from a ball gown to denim shorts and it will stand the test of time. The more you wear it, the better it gets.

xoRZ

Zoe do: When shopping for a leather jacket, go for something very fitted, because the leather tends to stretch out.

Availability: Helmut Lang Drape Neck Leather Jacket ($780). For additional retailer information, visit Helmutlang.com.

Parallel Universe

Express

(Minus the) Leather Motorcycle Jacket

$118

