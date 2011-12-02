Zoe Kravitz, SJP & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

Fashion was certainly in the air this week. Not only were there numerous events honoring major contributions to the industry (including the 25th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards) but looks from the spring 2012 runways popped up all over the red carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker was a vision in Louis Vuitton, while Charlize Theron stunned in Gucci. Click through the slideshow above for our favorite looks of the week! Which ensemble are you dying to get your hands on?