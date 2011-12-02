Zoe Kravitz, SJP & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

Fashion was certainly in the air this week. Not only were there numerous events honoring major contributions to the industry (including the 25th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards) but looks from the spring 2012 runways popped up all over the red carpet.
Sarah Jessica Parker was a vision in Louis Vuitton, while Charlize Theron stunned in Gucci. Click through the slideshow above for our favorite looks of the week! Which ensemble are you dying to get your hands on?
Sarah Jessica Parker has us green with envy over her ensemble from the Louis Vuitton spring 2012 collection.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Rebecca Minkoff is the epitome of 'New York cool' in this laid-back-with-an-edge ensemble.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Zoe Saldana looks adorable in her Giambattista Valli sweater and skirt with Guiseppe Zanotti heels.
Photo Credit: KENNELL KRISTA/SIPA
Naomi Campbell is #werking this striped frock.
Photo Credit: BFA/SIPA
Nadja Swarovski looks 60s mod-chic in this asymmetrical bright mini.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Zoe Kravitz shows off her style in this look from Chanel fall 2011.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Rachel Zoe rocking her classic black. We wouldn't have it any other way.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Kate Beckinsale's white Tadashi Shoji dress and killer Brian Atwood heels make a picture-perfect combination.
Photo Credit: MARCOCCHI GIULIO/SIPA
Charlize Theron puts us all to shame in this dress from the Gucci spring/summer 2012 collection.
Photo Credit: MCMULLAN CO/SIPA
Elizabeth Olsen continues her pattern of amazing red carpet looks with this Valentino gown from the Resort 2012 collection.
Photo Credit: BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA