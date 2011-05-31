Zoe Kravitz Says That Her Mom, Dad & Alex Wang Are Her Icons

It’s difficult not to be completely drawn in by the aura of Zoe Kravitz. Besides being rock-and-roll royaltyher dad is guitar god Lenny Kravitzshe has a bevy of fashionable BFFs (that includes Alexander Wang), an enviable wardrobe of effortlessly cool vintage and designer pieces, the style icon Lisa Bonet as a mom and a burgeoning career as an actress and musician. Yeah, she’s in a band, too!

To celebrate her role in the upcoming X-Men: First Class, Zoe is ASOS magazine’s cover girl for July 2011, and aside from sporting some sick ensembles from the retailer, she reveals a little about what her life has been like growing up in the spotlight. On her inevitable label as an “It” girl, she told the magazine:

All that it girl shit makes me kind of uncomfortable. Im only at the beginning of my career, but I feel successful in that I havent sold out in any way, shape or form. I feel good about the choices Ive made, and I dont feel like Ive let go of any of my values. Fame has become this obsession for people, which kind of creeps me out.

She also (not surprisingly) shares clothes with both her mom and dad, and claims that her pops has stolen t-shirts from her on a number of occasions. Kravitz says that she’s always been very close with her parents, but she does admit: I used to be a little embarrassed by how [my mom] and my dad would dress but now I steal their clothes all the time.

