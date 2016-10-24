Zoë Kravitz Just Debuted a Major Hair Makeover

Celebrity hair makeovers are always fun: What does this brunette star look like blonde, or this flaxen-haired chanteuse look like with rose-gold locks, or this raven-headed beauty look like with platinum hair? But when we discovered Zoë Kravitz’s new hair, we have to say: This is level-10 hair makeover, and she’s almost unrecognizable.

“Blond like frank. Thank you @majormoonn • 🌊•,” she posted on Instagram, shouting out Frank Ocean (his latest album happens to be called Blonde) and colorist Daniel Moon (who’s known for Major Moonshine, a line of glittery hair gel).

Kravitz has previously been known for keeping her long hair in braids. “I think all brown girls have a complicated relationship with their hair,” she told Byrdie earlier this year. “Oh, I put in braids for the character I played in the movie Dope, and I’m like, ‘This is nice.’ Then I kept them in. It’s good for my hair, and it looks cool and it’s easy, and I don’t have to do anything when it’s done. It’s great.”

Bleach is definitely not good for anyone’s hair, but it too definitely looks cool. As for easy—and not having to do anything when it’s done—well, anyone who’s ever taken the platinum plunge knows that doesn’t apply. But it certainly is a huge change, and we’re looking forward to finding out if Zoë Kravitz blonde has more fun.