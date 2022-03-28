Zoë Kravitz Dressed Like A Princess At The Oscars & We’re Obsessed

Scroll To See More Images

Oscars night always brings a heightened expectation for glamor and dramatic fashion and Zoë Kravitz’s Oscars 2022 look took the award show elements in her stride, and flipped them upside down. The Batman actress attended the 94th annual Academy Awards as a presenter at this year’s show and her look certainly stands out.

If you look through all of the celebrity looks in red carpet photos, you’ll be able to tell that the general vibe of the Oscar’s red carpet this year was ultra-dramatic—long trains, bright red hues and sequins were all commonplace on the carpet. Zoë Kravitz has never been one to blend in with the crowd and brought surprisingly sweet energy to the event. Amongst the statement pieces on the red carpet, Kravitz brought an understated simplicity—and she nailed it.

Zoë Kravitz wore a strapless pale pink Saint Laurent dress on the red carpet. The simple gown featured a single feminine bow on the bust and the hem just barely grazed the carpet floor. Part of what makes Kravitz’s look so incredible, is that she went in the opposite direction of what was anticipated from her. Kravitz usually gravitates towards a grungier or sexier look for big events but her pretty-in-pink moment proves she can rock anything.

With Kravitz’s many small tattoos scattered over her arms, she is serving subtle punk princess vibes in the best way possible. Kravitz kept accessories very minimal with a simple diamond choker and large diamond stud earrings. Her princess bun and soft swept bangs completed the look. Dare I say that Kravitz is setting herself up for an Audrey Hepburn level of fashion fame? The internet seems to agree.

It’s no surprise that Kravitz’s look immediately evokes internet fanfare. The actress has established herself as not only an on-screen A-lister but a budding fashion icon. Her style incorporates classic luxury with an edge—she’s often spotted wearing the high-priced staple items from The Row, worn-in denim and a variety of see-through tops. As often as she picks something minimalist to wear, she’ll counter it with something totally daring, qualities that make her the perfect brand ambassador for Saint Laurent.

Kravitz isn’t afraid to play into her characters on the red carpet. The actress most recently channeled her role as Catwoman in a black velvet Khaite dress for The Batman’s New York City premiere, complete with cat ear detailing on the bust.

While Zoë Kravitz wasn’t nominated for any Academy Awards this year, it’s very likely we will see her return to the Oscars red carpet for a future nomination. She is set to make her directorial debut on set this summer for her film Pussy Island which she spent five years writing. We’ll also get to discover more of Kravitz’s writing through music, she is also currently working on a solo album in partnership with Jack Antonoff. Whatever Kravitz cravings are left after tonight’s red carpet appearance, will be satisfied soon enough.