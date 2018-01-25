StyleCaster
Share

Zoë Kravitz Debuted a Sexy New Snake Tattoo, and We Can’t Stop Staring

What's hot
StyleCaster

Zoë Kravitz Debuted a Sexy New Snake Tattoo, and We Can’t Stop Staring

by
Zoë Kravitz Debuted a Sexy New Snake Tattoo, and We Can’t Stop Staring
Photo: Getty Images

Take one look at Zoë Kravitz‘s 45-plus tattoo collection, and you know that the girl loves her ink. From a hawk on her elbow to crescent moons on her fingers, each of her tattoos is special in its own right. So when we heard that the 29-year-old actress added another intricate tattoo to her body, we had to take a look.

Last week, the “Big Little Lies” star’s tattoo artist, Dr. Woo (who has also worked with stars such as Hilary Duff, Sarah Hyland, and Miley Cyrus), showed off a delicate new tattoo on Kravitz’s forearm. The tattoo, which was sandwiched between three star tattoos and the word Wolf (the name of her brother), is a small image of a long spotted snake slithering up her arm. “New lil 🐍 friend for my bud @zoeisabellakravitz #hideawayatsuitex,” Woo captioned the picture.

MORE: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Debuted Matching Food-Related Tattoos

MORE: Halsey’s New Neck Tattoo Is Inspired by a ’90s Anthem

No word yet on the significance of the tatto, but judging from the rest of her tattoo collection, we’re sure it holds some special meaning—or Kravitz could just really love snakes or be a big Taylor Swift fan, in which case, no judgment.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share