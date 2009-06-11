Zoe Kravitz Named New Face of Vera Wang Princess

As much as we hate to admit it, at least one of us had a middle school, want-to-have-his-babies mega-crush on “Fly Away”-era Lenny Kravitz (whatEVER, we were young) and corresponding disdain for his one-time love Lisa Bonet. We’re pleased we left the baby-making to the two of them because we think their daughter, the adorable Zoë Kravitz, has herself turned totally crush-worthy, and apparently the people over at Vera Wang do too.

According to WWD, the actress will be the face of the Vera Wang Princess perfume campaign after Camilla Belle’s contract ends in July. We bet Kravitz will be backing Vera Wang’s newest fragrance, the slightly edgier Rock Princess. Not only is she actual rock royalty — Lenny’s no king, but we can give him an earlship or something — the multi-talented 20-year-old also fronts Philly-based band Elevator Fight (see them at Trash Bar in Williamsburg tonight for all you NYCers). Kravitz is currently filming Twelve with fellow hotties Chace Crawford and Emma Roberts, so we’ll be seeing much more of this girl in the future.